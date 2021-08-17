WWE to Hold Instagram Live Shopping Experience This Week

– WWE has announced that there will be a live shopping experience on Instagram Live ahead of the opening of the SummerSlam Superstore this week. The shopping experience will be held on Thursday, August 19 at 10:30 am PT.

Sarah Schreiber will be hosting the Instagram Live session. You can see the full details below:

WWE to host Instagram Live shopping experience ahead of SummerSlam Superstore opening Thursday WWE will host a SummerSlam Superstore Instagram Live shopping experience on WWE’s main Instagram handle this Thursday, Aug. 19, at 10:30 a.m. PT, as first reported by Adweek. The Instagram Live will happen just before doors open at the SummerSlam Superstore at 11 a.m. PT in Las Vegas. Live shopping unlocks the ability to tag and share products in Instagram Lives, allowing customers to purchase in real-time when they are inspired by a brand or creator’s live video content, opening up a new shoppable channel for businesses. The livestream will be hosted by WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber and highlight a selection of featured WWE Shop and SummerSlam products, which can be purchased directly through the livestream by clicking into the pinned products or by clicking into the shopping bag (next to the comment bar) on the screen. This is the first time WWE will be leveraging the Instagram Live shopping feature, following other major sporting events such as the Super Bowl. Products that will be featured during WWE’s Instagram live shopping session include: SummerSlam 2021 “Vegas Sign” T-Shirt

SummerSlam 2021 Baseball Hat

Sasha Banks “The Blueprint” Authentic T-Shirt

Bianca Belair “Best” Authentic T-Shirt

John Cena “Earn The Day” Authentic T-Shirt

John Cena “Earn The Day” Accessory Package

Roman Reigns “Acknowledge Me” Authentic T-Shirt

WWE Championship Replica Title (2014)

WWE United States Championship Replica Title (2020)

SummerSlam 2021 Championship Replica Side Plate Box Set Taking place in the Boulevard Ballroom at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the SummerSlam Superstore will feature the largest selection of SummerSlam and WWE merchandise anywhere, including exclusive items, an expanded assortment of championship replica titles, one-of-a-kind memorabilia and your favorite Superstar merchandise.