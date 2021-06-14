WWE To Hold Talent Tryouts During Summerslam Week in Las Vegas

WWE has announced that they will hold talent tryouts during the week of Summerslam on August 21 in Las Vegas. Here’s a press release:

WWE® To Hold Talent Tryouts SummerSlam® Week In Las Vegas

June 14, 2021 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

STAMFORD, Conn. WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it will search for the next generation of Superstars and host a multi-day talent tryout in Las Vegas as part of SummerSlam Week.

The tryouts will give elite male and female athletes and performers the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.

“Talent is the lifeblood of our industry and these tryouts coupled with SummerSlam, one of our premier events, will help us discover world-class athletes that will serve as the next wave of WWE Superstars,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development.

To register for an opportunity to be part of the talent tryouts, visit www.wweperformancecenter.com. The site includes step-by-step instructions on how to register, an overview of the many resources available to WWE Performance Center recruits, photos of the entire Performance Center roster, biographies of the industry-leading coaching staff, testimonials from Raw and SmackDown Superstars, and videos from past tryouts.

SummerSlam takes place Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an NFL stadium. SummerSlam will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium with tickets on sale this Friday, June 18. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Additional information on the talent tryouts, including the location, will be announced in the near future on WWE.com.