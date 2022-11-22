wrestling / News
WWE To Participate In Wells Fargo TNT Summit Later This Month
WWE’s CEOs are set to be part of the Wells Fargo TNT Summit later this month. The company has announced that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will be part of the summit, which takes place on November 30th.
You can see the full announcement below:
WWE® to Participate in Wells Fargo TMT Summit
WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chairwoman and Co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, and its Co-CEO Nick Khan will participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time in Las Vegas, NV.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
