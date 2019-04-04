WWE to Report First Quarter Earnings Later This Month

– WWE has announced that they will report their first quarter earnings for 2019 later this month. The results will be reported on April 25th before the market opening, with Vince McMahon, and George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson hosting the traditional quarterly conference call at 11 AM ET.

The announcement notes, “All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 3055483). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on April 25, 2019 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.”