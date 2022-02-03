wrestling / News
WWE To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Today
WWE has confirmed that they will report their fourth quarter and full year 2021 results later today. This will be followed by a conference call at 5 PM ET with Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and other executives. The press release reads:
01/07/2022
STAMFORD, Conn.– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, Frank A. Riddick, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 8269242). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.
The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on February 3, 2022 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.
