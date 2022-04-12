wrestling / News
WWE To Report Q1 Financial Results Next Month
WWE’s first quarter financial results will be reported next month. The company announced on Tuesday that the Q1 results will be reported on May 5th.
You can see the full announcement below:
WWE® to Report First Quarter 2022 Results
WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, Frank A. Riddick, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 9020389). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.
The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on May 5, 2022 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.
