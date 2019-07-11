wrestling / News
WWE To Report Second Quarter Earnings On July 25
WWE is set to report their second quarter financial earnings on July 25, which is two weeks from today. Here’s the official press release:
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–
WWE (WWE) announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 results on Thursday, July 25, 2019, before the opening of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, and Co-Presidents, George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 6382878). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.
The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on July 25, 2019 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.
More Trending Stories
- R-Truth Says Talents Come Up With Their Own Ideas for the 24/7 Title, on How Entertaining the Fans Is His Forte
- Details On WWE’s Internal Inactive List And Who Is Usually On It
- Nick Jackson Doesn’t Think CM Punk Wants To Join AEW, Matt Jackson Says PAC Is Coming Eventually
- Eric Bischoff On Whether Goldberg Was Made to Look Like Steve Austin, Where His Look Came From