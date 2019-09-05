WWE To Reportedly Have Stronger Boundaries, No Wild Card Rule Between Rosters, Draft May Include NXT Names

As we reported yesterday, WWE is set to have two draft shows on October 11 (Smackdown in Las Vegas) and October 14 (RAW in Denver) to re-organize their rosters. This is being done after the move of Smackdown to FOX as a way to “freshen up” the shows and keep the audience from the premiere the week before.

According to PWInsider, talents have been told that there will be “stronger boundaries” between the brands this fall. It is also likely that the Wild Card rule, which has allowed talents to move back and forth between the rosters, will be eliminated. The report noted that “things change on a whim”, however.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the exact rosters will mostly be the same, but with a few tweaks, and could include some NXT call-ups.

Meltzer said: “The talent lineup that they did in the last draft is kinda going to be the talent lineup, but there’s going to be some changes. And they may include some NXT people.“