WWE To Resume Taping Live Shows From Performance Center Starting Next Week
WWE won’t be taping after all, as they will reportedly be going back to doing live Raw, Smackdown, and NXT shows from the Performance Center starting next week. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin reports that Raw, Smackdown and NXT will resume live taping, a decision that was made after filming tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live.
There’s no word on why the decision was made to return to live shows. It was reported earlier today that the company was planning to tape multiple weeks of content next week, but that is apparently no longer the case. There’s also no word on whether Money in the Bank will be live or taped as well, as the report specifically mentions Raw, Smackdown and NXT.
Florida is currently under a stay-at-home order to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 infection.
