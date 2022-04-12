WWE to Reveal First Quarter 2022 Results on May 5

– WWE announced on the company’s corporate website that the company’s first-quarter financial 2022 results will be announced on Thursday, May 5 after the market closure. Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, President & CRO Nick Khan, and Chief Brand OFficer Stephanie McMahon will be hosting a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 pm EST. Here’s the full announcement:

WWE® to Report First Quarter 2022 Results

04/12/2022

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, Frank A. Riddick, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s website at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll-free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 9020389). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on May 5, 2022 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s website.