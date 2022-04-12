wrestling / News
WWE to Reveal First Quarter 2022 Results on May 5
– WWE announced on the company’s corporate website that the company’s first-quarter financial 2022 results will be announced on Thursday, May 5 after the market closure. Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, President & CRO Nick Khan, and Chief Brand OFficer Stephanie McMahon will be hosting a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 pm EST. Here’s the full announcement:
WWE® to Report First Quarter 2022 Results
04/12/2022
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, Frank A. Riddick, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s website at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll-free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 9020389). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.
The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on May 5, 2022 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s website.
As noted, it was also recently announced that WWE will hold the company’s 2022 shareholders meeting on May 19.
