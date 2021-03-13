wrestling / News

WWE to Reveal What’s Next for WWE Champ Bobby Lashley on Raw

March 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Bobby Lashley

WWE.com has announced a segment for next week’s Raw for WWE World champion Bobby Lashley now that The All Mighty Era has begun. You can view the announcement below.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s All Mighty Era has begun

The All Mighty Era has begun.

After laying waste to The Miz in a rematch for the WWE Championship last week, Bobby Lashley looks poised to simply dominate everyone who crosses his path.

What’s next for The CEO of The Hurt Business now that he is WWE Champion?

Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Last week, WWE was supposed to hold an “Almighty WWE Title Celebration” to kick off Lashley’s title reign, but the celebration never took place.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading