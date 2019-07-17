WWE to Shoot Angle at San Diego Comic-Con

– WWE is bringing the wrestling to San Diego Comic-Con, where they will be shooting an angle on Thursday. PWInsider has confirmed that a Drake Maverick vs. R-Truth 24/7 Championship match will be shot tomorrow, possibly at the WWE/Mattel panel at 11:15 in Room 6A.

According to the site, both Truth and Maverick are already in San Diego. Truth won the title from Maverick during a Raw segment as Maverick was about to consummate his marriage to Renee Michelle, then on Smackdown teased going to SDCC with Carmella.