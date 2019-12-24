WWE To Tape Matches For NXT After Smackdown

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE is set to tape matches for NXT after this week’s taping of Friday Night Smackdown. They did the same thing last Friday, and the matches from that will air tomorrow night. It is likely that the matches being taped Friday will air on the January 1st episode. That episode will also reveal the teams in the Dusty Rhodes Classic as well as the winners of the 2019 Year-End Awards.

Smackdown is being taped at the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan.