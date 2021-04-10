WWE to Use Drones for Special Entrances for The Fiend, Banks & Belair at WrestleMania 37

– Some photos on Twitter have leaked online showing what appear to be WWE testing out some drone lighting tests that will take place for The Fiend’s entrance in his match against Randy Orton for WrestleMania 37: Night 2 on Sunday. Based on the photos, it appears WWE plans to use flying drones in formation to create messages for The Fiend for his grand entrance at the event. Additionally, it looks like they will also be using the drones for Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair later tonight.

The photos from outside Raymond James Stadium show what appear to be tests for the entrances with the drones forming “Let Me In,” Bianca Belair’s lips along with “EST,” and Sasha Bank’s sunglasses. You can view those photos that were posted on Twitter below.

The Fiend will face Randy Orton tomorrow at WrestleMania 37: Night 2. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair will headline Night 1 later tonight.