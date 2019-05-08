wrestling / News
Former WWE Announcer Todd Pettengill’s Radio Home Is Shutting Down
– Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill made an announcement today that his radio home for NYC morning radio, WPLJ, has been sold and will be shutting down on May 31. You can check out the announcement below.
Todd Pettengill stated in the announcement, “The rumors you’ve been hearing are true. As hard as it is to believe, WPLJ will be going away on Friday, May 31st. The format and personalities that you’ve come to love over the years, will no longer broadcast on 95.5.”
Former WWE personality Pettengill has hosted the morning show at WPLJ 95.5 for the last 27 years. The station is set to to be replaced by the Christian music station K-Love.
95.5 WPLJ signed on the air in 1971. May 31, 2019 will be our final broadcast. More details to follow shortly. Thank you for the years of support and for listening! pic.twitter.com/tiFbvj5hC9
— 95.5 PLJ (@955PLJ) May 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy Reportedly No Longer Engaged, Split Late Last Year
- Dark Side of the Ring to Receive Extended Cut Episodes, The Wrestlers Announced for Viceland
- Rhyno on His Plan to Leave WWE After His Contract Expires in July, Says He Turned Down Bigger Contract Because He Didn’t Want to Stay Home
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero Having a Nasty Blade Job at Judgement Day 2004, Says Vince McMahon Hated It