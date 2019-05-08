Former WWE Announcer Todd Pettengill’s Radio Home Is Shutting Down

– Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill made an announcement today that his radio home for NYC morning radio, WPLJ, has been sold and will be shutting down on May 31. You can check out the announcement below.

Todd Pettengill stated in the announcement, “The rumors you’ve been hearing are true. As hard as it is to believe, WPLJ will be going away on Friday, May 31st. The format and personalities that you’ve come to love over the years, will no longer broadcast on 95.5.”

Former WWE personality Pettengill has hosted the morning show at WPLJ 95.5 for the last 27 years. The station is set to to be replaced by the Christian music station K-Love.