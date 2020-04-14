WWE Reportedly Told to Stop Running Events Several Times Before Being Labeled ‘Essential Business’

Before they were classified as an “essential business” in Florida, WWE was reportedly told several times to stop running shows. As reported yesterday, Florida state coordinating officer Jared Moskowitz issued a memo on April 9th from the Governor’s office which classified pro sports and media production entities with a national audience operating on a closed set as an essential business. That decision is coming under scrutiny, particularly after it was reported today that the Trump re-election super PAC run by Linda McMahon committed $18.5 million to the state on the same day.

Stephanie Coueignoux of Spectrum News 13 and Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360, who reported on the super PAC news, now say that they spoke with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that it called the Performance Center “several times” in the last few weeks to inform them that they were not in compliance with the stay at home Executive Order, which the memo from April 9th changed.