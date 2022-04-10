wrestling / News
WWE News: Tomasso Ciampa Reflects on His Time in NXT, Raquel Rodriguez on Talking Smack
April 10, 2022 | Posted by
– Tommaso Ciampa looked back at his time in WWE NXT in a new video. You can check out the video below, described as follows:
“Before his match at NXT Stand & Deliver, Tommaso Ciampa opens up about the impact that competing on NXT has had on his career and his life.”
– WWE posted a clip of Raquel Rodriguez from yesterday’s Talking Smack talking about her Smackdown debut:
More Trending Stories
- Notes on Upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Night Stunner Shows
- Randy Orton On What He Wants His Legacy To Be In WWE, His Backlash 2004 Match With Mick Foley
- WWE Main Roster Talent Earn At least $250,000 Annually, According to Triple H
- Becky Lynch, Joey Janela & More Comment on Tony Khan’s Statement About Anti-AEW Bots