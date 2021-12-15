WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Attacks Bron Breakker to End This Week’s NXT, Tony D’Angelo Gets Win

– Tommaso Ciampa didn’t appear on NXT until the final moments, but he made his impact by taking out Bron Breakker. Ciampa attacked Breakker in the closing moments of tonight’s show after Breakker defeated Roderick Strong, laying Bron out with a Widow’s Bell and then saying Bron won the battle at WarGames, but this is the war:

– Tony D’Angelo picked up a win on tonight’s show, defeating Andre Chase. After the match, D’Angelo began to cut a promo when Pete Dunne came out to confront D’Angelo over the theft of his mouthguard.

D’Angelo said this would have to wait until next week and then tried to sneak attack Dunne, but had to bail the ring when Dunne got the better of him. The Bruiserweight smashed D’Angelo’s display case and put the mouthguard back in.