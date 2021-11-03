WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano Share a Moment on NXT, Dakota Kai Picks Up Win

– Tommaso Ciampa had a brief moment with his old #DIY partner Johnny Gargano on this week’s WWE NXT. Tonight’s show saw Ciampa confronted during a promo by NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, who claimed that he was the “A” Champion on NXT and not Ciampa. Ciampa knocked down Trick Williams during the segment and then exited the ring, making his way toward the back.

At that point Gargano came out for his tag team match alongside Dexter Lumis against Williams and Hayes. Ciampa held his title a little tighter and stared off with Gargano, as you can see below:

– Earlier in the show, Dakota Kai picked up in a win in her first match since returning last week at Halloween Havoc. Kai defeated Cora Jade, and you can see a clip from the match below: