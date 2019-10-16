WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa on His Return to the Ring, Top 10 Insanely Short Title Matches, New UpUpDownDown Videos

– Former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa is returning to the ring tonight against Angel Garza. He commented on his return tonight earlier this week on his Twitter account.

Tommaso Ciampa wrote, “I had neck surgery on March 7th. At the time, I was told that my estimated return date was March 7th, 2020. Tonight, I have my first match back. That’s 142 days ahead of protocol. Good luck, Garza.” You can check out his tweets below.

