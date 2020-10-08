wrestling / News
WWE News: Toni Storm Addresses Her Return at NXT Takeover 31, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Get a Gift From Indi Hartwell
October 8, 2020
– Toni Storm addressed her return in a new video that aired tonight on NXT. You can see the video below, in which Storm warned the NXT Women’s division including Io Shirai to keep on alert, because she’s back. She said she returned at NXT Takeover 31 because “It would be the last place anyone would find me” and that she’s now preparing:
– WWE also posted the video from Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae getting a TV from Indi Hartwell, which showed how Hartwell protected LeRae in the #1 Contender’s Battle Royal:
