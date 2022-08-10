WWE News: Tony D’Angelo & Santos Escobar Have Final Accord on NXT, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark Talk Tag Tournament Spot

– Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar had their last meeting to settle their issues on tonight’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw the two meet at a public location for a discussion, which led to their agreeing to a Street Fight at Heatwave next week. If Esobar wins, Legado del Fantasma are free; however, if D’Angelo wins, Escobar is banished from NXT for good.

– Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark had each other’s backs on tonight’s show. The two, who are teaming up in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament, talked about their big opportunity in a video that aired during the show: