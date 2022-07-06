WWE News: Tony D’Angelo Reveals Santos Escobar Was Hospitalized On NXT, New NXT Live Dates

– Tony D’Angelo appears to have delivered retribution to Santos Escobar, revealing that he’s been hospitalized at NXT Great American Bash. On tonight’s show, D’Angelo read Legado del Fantasma the riot act and said the only person who’s been holding her end up has been Elektra Lopez. He noted that after Escobar called him on the phone last week to laugh at him for failing to win the North American Championship, Escobar ended up in the hospital.

D’Angelo told Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro that they had one more chance to prove themselves next week.

– Also during tonight’s show, several more dates were announced for NXT’s live touring, as you can see below:

August 5th:Largo, Florida

August 6th: Gainesville, Florida

August 19th: Lakeland, Florida

August 20th: Venice, Florida

September 9th:Jacksonville, Florida

September 10th: Orlando, Florida

September 23rd: Fort Pierce, Florida

September 24th: Citrus Springs, Florida

September 30th:Tampa, Florida