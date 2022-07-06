wrestling / News
WWE News: Tony D’Angelo Reveals Santos Escobar Was Hospitalized On NXT, New NXT Live Dates
– Tony D’Angelo appears to have delivered retribution to Santos Escobar, revealing that he’s been hospitalized at NXT Great American Bash. On tonight’s show, D’Angelo read Legado del Fantasma the riot act and said the only person who’s been holding her end up has been Elektra Lopez. He noted that after Escobar called him on the phone last week to laugh at him for failing to win the North American Championship, Escobar ended up in the hospital.
D’Angelo told Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro that they had one more chance to prove themselves next week.
– Also during tonight’s show, several more dates were announced for NXT’s live touring, as you can see below:
August 5th:Largo, Florida
August 6th: Gainesville, Florida
August 19th: Lakeland, Florida
August 20th: Venice, Florida
September 9th:Jacksonville, Florida
September 10th: Orlando, Florida
September 23rd: Fort Pierce, Florida
September 24th: Citrus Springs, Florida
September 30th:Tampa, Florida
More Trending Stories
- Jimmy Korderas Critiques Liv Morgan Cashing In Her MITB Shot Against Ronda Rousey
- Former WWE Magazine Editor on Working for Vince McMahon, Receiving Criticism From McMahon
- Kenny Omega on How Jim Cornette Makes Money Off of Using ‘Hateful Speech’
- Eric Bischoff On What He Thought Of Fingerpoke Of Doom, WCW’s Creative Issues In 1999