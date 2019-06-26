wrestling / News
WWE News: Tony Nese Praises Akira Tozawa, Top 10 Moments For This Week’s Smackdown, Natalya Shares Summer Health Tips
– Following their match on last night’s edition of 205 Live, Tony Nese had high praise for Akira Tozawa. Nese defeated Tozawa on last night’s show to become the new No. 1 contender for the Cruiserweight title. You can check out what Nese wrote about Tozawa below.
Tony Nese wrote on Tozawa, “@TozawaAkira might be one of the best I have ever stepped in the ring with. #205Live”
– WWE released a new Top 10 video this week featuring the Top 10 Moments for this week’s edition of Smackdown live. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new video today where Natalya shares some summer health tips. You can check out that video below.
