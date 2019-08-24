wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Assisted Finishers, Full Night of Champions 2007 World Title Match

August 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest WWE Top 10 video features the top assisted finishing maneuvers from stars. You can see the video below, which features an elevated Famouser from Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo, a Shawn Michaels-assisted Pedigree from Triple H and more:

– WWE posted the full video for the World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions 2007 between Edge and Batista:

