WWE News: Top 10 Bobby Lashley Moments Since 2018, Rob Schamberger’s Latest Video

October 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Bobby Lashley Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at the best Bobby Lashley moments since his return. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch Bobby Lashley’s most exciting moments since he returned to WWE in 2018, including championship wins, feats of strength and more.”

– The latest Schamberger Labs video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger is now online:

