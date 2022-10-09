wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Bobby Lashley Moments Since 2018, Rob Schamberger’s Latest Video
October 9, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at the best Bobby Lashley moments since his return. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch Bobby Lashley’s most exciting moments since he returned to WWE in 2018, including championship wins, feats of strength and more.”
– The latest Schamberger Labs video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger is now online:
