WWE News: Top 10 Brock Lesnar SummerSlam Moments, Asuka’s Latest Vlog
July 17, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at Brock Lesnar’s top SummerSlam moments. You can see the full video below, described as follows:
“Look back at some of Brock Lesnar’s most incredible SummerSlam moments, featuring his earth-shattering return at last year’s event, his ruthless beatdown of Randy Orton in 2016, and much more.”
– Asuka’s latest vlog is up on YouTube, in which she buys a a wallet for the first time in five years:
