WWE News: Top 10 Brock Lesnar Suplexes, Big E. at Daytona 500

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at Brock Lesnar’s most dominant suplexes. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“Watch the most devastating suplexes from Brock Lesnar against the likes of John Cena, AJ Styles, Big Show and more.”

– The WWE Twitter account posted some photos of Big E. at today’s Daytona 500, where he is set to be the honorary pace car driver: