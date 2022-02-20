wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Brock Lesnar Suplexes, Big E. at Daytona 500
February 20, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at Brock Lesnar’s most dominant suplexes. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Watch the most devastating suplexes from Brock Lesnar against the likes of John Cena, AJ Styles, Big Show and more.”
– The WWE Twitter account posted some photos of Big E. at today’s Daytona 500, where he is set to be the honorary pace car driver:
.@WWEBigE has arrived to @DAYTONA for the #Daytona500!
Catch him driving the pace car before the green flag drops live on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/cDRNBNNtOX
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2022
