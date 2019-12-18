WWE Top 10 Debuts Video Edits Out Mention Of Dean Ambrose

– The latest WWE Top 10 video had a conspicuous edit in it, with Dean Ambrose’s name missing from a clip of The Shield’s debut. You can see the video below, which counts down the top 10 debuts and has The Shield’s Survivor Series 2012 debut at #4 at 3:55 into it. The video cuts in right as Michael Cole mentions Seth Rollins, as well as Roman Reigns, but Ambrose’s name is not mentioned.

The edit could be a coincidence of the clip being edited down for time, but notably as you can see in the tweet below, the audio edit appears to move Cole’s mention of Roman Reigns to after Rollins, where in the original clip Reigns was mentioned, then Ambrose and Rollins.

Wrestling Inc notes that the mention of Ambrose is still in the full Survivor Series 2012 video on the WWE Network. Ambrose, of course, is now Jon Moxley in AEW. Moxley left WWE earlier this year and did a memorable interview with Chris Jericho where he criticized WWE’s booking practices, and Vince McMahon specifically.