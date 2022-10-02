wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Extreme Moments On FOX Today, New Cody Rhodes Temp Tattoos

October 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Extreme Rules 2009

– WWE’s Top 10 Most Extreme Moments are set to air on FOX today. The WWE special, which is promoting this coming weekend’s Extreme Rules, airs on the network at different times depending on the market. You can check out locaL listing to find out when.

– Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to promote the new American Nightmare temporary tattoos for sale on WWE Shop:

