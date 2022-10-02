wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Extreme Moments On FOX Today, New Cody Rhodes Temp Tattoos
October 2, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE’s Top 10 Most Extreme Moments are set to air on FOX today. The WWE special, which is promoting this coming weekend’s Extreme Rules, airs on the network at different times depending on the market. You can check out locaL listing to find out when.
– Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to promote the new American Nightmare temporary tattoos for sale on WWE Shop:
Well today is a good day to launch these I’d say… @WWE @USA_Network
Available now! https://t.co/TApsdlv2Eo pic.twitter.com/rnGGUxwKTs
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Says Tony Khan Needs To Book Them More During NJPW Royal Quest Appearance
- Road Dogg on How John Cena Handled Losing to Kevin Federline
- Jake Roberts on How Andre the Giant Tore His Pectoral & Put Him to Sleep
- Chris Jericho On His Favorite Match in AEW So Far, How Eddie Kingston Reminds Him Of Randy Orton