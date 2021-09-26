WWE News: Top 10 Extreme Rules Moments, Sean Waltman On Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at their most thrilling Extreme Rules moments. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“Watch the most memorable moments from WWE Extreme Rules, featuring John Cena with duct tape, Brock Lesnar cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and more.”

– Sean Waltman was the latest guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, and you can see a couple of clips from his appearance below: