WWE News: Top 10 Finn Balor Moments, New Peacock Additions, Mia Yim Plays Walking Dead

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at Finn Balor’s biggest moments following his challenge to Roman Reigns on Smackdown. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“Watch Finn Bálor battle the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena, AJ Styles and more WWE Superstars.”

– Peacock continues to add more WWE Network vault content as they draw closer to SummerSlam. The service has now added the “Paul Bearer’s Hits from The Crypt” Coliseum Home Video release, plus Edge and Christian’s SmackDown 15th Anniversary Celebration.

– Mia Yim’s latest video sees her playing Nyctophobia, Dark Deception, and Telltale’s The Walking Dead: