WWE News: Top 10 Forgotten Elimination Chamber Moments, Clip From PROGRESS Chapter 104

February 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elimination Chamber Otis

WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the top forgotten Elimination Chamber moments. You can see the video below which includes Undertaker chokeslamming MVP off the pod, Santino Marella’s near-win, Otis crashing through the Chamber and more:

– WWE also posted a clip from PROGRESS Chapter 104, which aired on the Network yesterday. Our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode is here.

