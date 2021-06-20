WWE News: Top 10 Hell in a Cell 2020 Moments, Mick Foley Talks Hell in a Cell Match

– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at the best moments from Hell in a Cell 2020. You can see the video below, described as follows:

Look back at the 10 best moments from WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, featuring Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and more WWE Superstars, presented by DraftKings.

– A new sneak peek from Mick Foley’s Broken Skull Sessions episode has Foley discussing his Hell in a Cell match with Undertaker: