wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Hell in a Cell 2020 Moments, Mick Foley Talks Hell in a Cell Match
June 20, 2021
– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at the best moments from Hell in a Cell 2020. You can see the video below, described as follows:
Look back at the 10 best moments from WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, featuring Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and more WWE Superstars, presented by DraftKings.
– A new sneak peek from Mick Foley’s Broken Skull Sessions episode has Foley discussing his Hell in a Cell match with Undertaker:
