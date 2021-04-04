WWE Top 10 Showcases Loudest WrestleMania Pops, Matt Hardy Addresses WM 33 Snub

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today showcasing the Loudest WrestleMania Pops. Some fans took note that return of The Hardys at WrestleMania 33 was not included. Matt Hardy commented on the video later on Twitter.

At WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, The Hard Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) made a surprise return to WWE. They beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Bar, and Enzo Amore and Big Cass in a Ladder Match for the Raw tag team titles. The Hardy Boyz ultimately won the match and the titles, and they were not advertised for the show.

Matt Hardy tweeted on Sunday, “For everyone who’s tweeted me, our WM33 return isn’t included because I’m now at @AEW. I’ve always felt it’s a damaging practice to selectively revise history with diehard fans. You tell me, should our WM33 return be on this list?”

You can check out the original video and Matt Hardy’s response below: