WWE News: Top 10 Mic Moments of 2020, Smackdown vs. Raw 2006 Returning to UpUpDownDown, Total Bellas Videos

December 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A new WWE Top 10 video looks at the most jaw-dropping mic moments of 2020. You can see the video below, which was released on Sunday morning and features Becky Lynch’s pregnancy announcement, Sonya Deville’s promo against Mandy Rose during their feud, AJ Styles’ shot against Michelle McCool leading into WrestleMania and more:

– UpUpDownDown has teased the return of their SmackDown versus Raw 2006 GM mode series pitting Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze, which was cut short when the save file was lost:

– The Bella Twins posted the following clip coming out of the latest Total Bellas:

