wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Moments From This Week’s NXT, Stock Down

April 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Keith Lee Damian Priest

– WWE has released this week’s video counting down the top 10 NXT moments. You can see the video below featuring Keith Lee’s win over Damian Priest, Candice LeRae beating Kacy Catanzaro and more:

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.47 on Thursday, down $0.71 (1.57%) on the day. The market as a whole was down 1.17% from yesterday’s close.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading