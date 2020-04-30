wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From This Week’s NXT, Stock Down
April 30, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released this week’s video counting down the top 10 NXT moments. You can see the video below featuring Keith Lee’s win over Damian Priest, Candice LeRae beating Kacy Catanzaro and more:
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.47 on Thursday, down $0.71 (1.57%) on the day. The market as a whole was down 1.17% from yesterday’s close.
