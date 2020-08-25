wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Top 10 Moments From WWE RAW, Bronson Reed Honors Bam Bam Bigelow

August 25, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– WWE released its top 10 WWE RAW moments for the August 24 edition. You can watch the video below.

– Bronson Reed paid tribute to Bam Bam Bigelow with his custom ring attire at NXT Takeover: XXX last Saturday. Reed discussed what he loved about Bigelow in a behind-the-scenes video for WWE. You can watch the full video below.

