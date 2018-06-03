Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Greatest Money in the Bank Competitors, Seth Rollins Artwork Features on Canvas 2 Canvas

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Money in the Bank

– WWE published an article on the Top 10 Greatest Money in the Bank Competitors ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view event in two weeks. You can check out some of the picks from the list below.

5. CM Punk
4. Randy Orton
3. Chris Jericho
2. Kane
1. Edge

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video. The new video this week features Rob Schamberger creating new artwork for Seth Rollins. You can check out that video below.

