WWE News: Top 10 Greatest Money in the Bank Competitors, Seth Rollins Artwork Features on Canvas 2 Canvas
– WWE published an article on the Top 10 Greatest Money in the Bank Competitors ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view event in two weeks. You can check out some of the picks from the list below.
5. CM Punk
4. Randy Orton
3. Chris Jericho
2. Kane
1. Edge
When it came to competing in the #MITB #LadderMatch, these Superstars' performances were PRICELESS! @EdgeRatedR @CarmellaWWE @WWERollins https://t.co/tvktcy7V0r
— WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2018
– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video. The new video this week features Rob Schamberger creating new artwork for Seth Rollins. You can check out that video below.