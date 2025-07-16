wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 NXT Moments, Scarlett & Shotzi Investigate ‘House of the Dead’
– WWE has posted the top 10 moments video for this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the full video below and check out our reviews of the episode here and here.
– Scarlett and WWE alumna Shotzi Blackheart have released their latest video to YouTube, in which they investigate the The 1322 Maple “House of the Dead” in Atchinson, Kansas. The episode is described as follows:
“Welcome to The 1322 Maple House of the Dead. An unassuming residence in Atchinson, Kansas hiding decades of dark, unsettling energy. Once the site of violent family tragedies and whispered occult practices in the early 1900s, this house has a way of sinking its hooks in.
In this weeks episode of Chamber of Horrors, we explore the house’s sinister past. Paranormal investigators report spirit attachments, sudden illness, and unexplained rage in those who enter, especially at night. Which is why the only won’t let anyone stay longer than a few hours for risk of possession.
But the most disturbing twist came after our visit:
Scarlett awoke from a vivid dream violently vomiting worms. In spiritual terms, this isn’t just a nightmare. It’s a symbolic (and psychic) purging: the expulsion of parasitic negative energy that tried and failed to attach. It’s the body’s way of spiritually detoxing, confirming that something at 1322 Maple wanted in… but couldn’t stay.
This isn’t just another haunted house. This one bites back.”