WWE News: Top 10 Rare John Cena Opponents, Zoey Stark Talks Money In the Bank

June 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania 25 John Cena Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at John Cena’s rarest opponents. You can see the episode below, described as follows:

Watch John Cena battle his rarest and more random opponents, featuring Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and even Michael Cole.

– Zoey Stark spoke with TMZ for a new interview about who she wants to face if she wins Money in the Bank, calling out Rhea Ripley:

