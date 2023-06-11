wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Rare John Cena Opponents, Zoey Stark Talks Money In the Bank
June 11, 2023 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at John Cena’s rarest opponents. You can see the episode below, described as follows:
Watch John Cena battle his rarest and more random opponents, featuring Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and even Michael Cole.
– Zoey Stark spoke with TMZ for a new interview about who she wants to face if she wins Money in the Bank, calling out Rhea Ripley:
