wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Esports Pros Battle WWE Stars on UpUpDownDown
May 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Here is this week’s top 10 Raw moments video, featuring the highlights from last night’s episode:
– The latest UpUpDownDown video features Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Rusev taking on two esports pros from Hertha BSC in Germany, Elias (Eliasn97) and Benji (NoHandsGaming) in WWE 2K19:
