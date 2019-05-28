wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Esports Pros Battle WWE Stars on UpUpDownDown

May 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar Raw 5-27-19

– Here is this week’s top 10 Raw moments video, featuring the highlights from last night’s episode:

– The latest UpUpDownDown video features Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Rusev taking on two esports pros from Hertha BSC in Germany, Elias (Eliasn97) and Benji (NoHandsGaming) in WWE 2K19:

