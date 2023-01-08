wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Raw Returns, Clip Of Charlotte Flair On Smackdown LowDown

January 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Stephanie McMahon WrestleMania 2000 Image Credit; WWE

– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the best Raw returns. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch the most unforgettable returns in Monday Night Raw’s 30-year history, featuring Braun Strowman, The Rock, Brock Lesnar and more WWE Superstars.”

– The company also posted this clip from Saturday’s SmackDown LowDown featuring Charlotte Flair:

