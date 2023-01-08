wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Raw Returns, Clip Of Charlotte Flair On Smackdown LowDown
January 8, 2023 | Posted by
– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the best Raw returns. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch the most unforgettable returns in Monday Night Raw’s 30-year history, featuring Braun Strowman, The Rock, Brock Lesnar and more WWE Superstars.”
– The company also posted this clip from Saturday’s SmackDown LowDown featuring Charlotte Flair:
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Vince McMahon Returning to WWE, Some Unhappy With McMahon’s Return
- Kenny Omega Looking to Defend IWGP US Title In NJPW and AEW, Names Possible Opponents
- Brandon Thurston Details Possibilities For Vince McMahon Going Forward
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’