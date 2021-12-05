wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Savage Mic Moments of 2021, Pat McAfee Predicts NXT WarGames
December 5, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the most savage mic moments of the year. You can see the video below, described as follows:
Watch WWE Superstars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena and more rip their rivals with these devastating mic moments.
– WWE also posted the following video of Pat McAfee giving his predictions for tonight’s NXT WarGames:
