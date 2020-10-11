wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Shocking Faction Member Reveals, Rhea Ripley’s Top 5 NXT Moments

October 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali RETRIBUTION

– WWE has released a couple of new videos, looking at the most shocking faction member reveals and Rhea Ripley’s bext NXT moments. You can see the videos below, which are described as follows:

“From Mustafa Ali joining RETRIBUTION to Hulk Hogan aligning with The New World Order, look back at 10 of the most shocking faction member reveals.”

“Celebrate Rhea Ripley’s birthday by reliving The Nightmare’s greatest moments!”

