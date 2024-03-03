wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Cody Rhodes Meets Fans in Australia, John Cena on The Late Show

March 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Kevin Owens Randy Orton Image Credit: WWE

– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 Smackdown moments online. You can see the video below counting down the best moments from Friday’s show:

– The company also posted a video of Cody Rhodes meeting with WWE superfans at WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia:

– Finally, John Cena made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week as he promotes Ricky Stanicky:

