WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Cody Rhodes Meets Fans in Australia, John Cena on The Late Show
March 3, 2024
– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 Smackdown moments online. You can see the video below counting down the best moments from Friday’s show:
– The company also posted a video of Cody Rhodes meeting with WWE superfans at WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia:
– Finally, John Cena made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week as he promotes Ricky Stanicky:
