WWE News: Top 10 Surprising 2021 Returns, DDP Recalls Triple H’s Hall of Fame Call

December 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the most surprising returns of 2021. You can see the full video below:

– The company also released the following sneak peek of Diamond Dallas Page on Broken Skull Sessions, which is described as follows:

”Diamond Dallas Page describes what being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame meant to him, and why it was so cool that Triple H was the one to tell him the news in this sneak peek at Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.”

