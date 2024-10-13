wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 World Champion vs. World Champion Matches, Full Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Match
October 13, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video featured World Champion vs. World Champion matches. You can see the full video below:
– The WWE Vault YouTube account shared the full videos of Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio from WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 and Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles from this year’s WWE Backlash:
