WWE News: Top 10 World Champion vs. World Champion Matches, Full Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Match

October 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk vs. John Cena, Money in the Bank WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video featured World Champion vs. World Champion matches. You can see the full video below:

– The WWE Vault YouTube account shared the full videos of Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio from WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 and Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles from this year’s WWE Backlash:

