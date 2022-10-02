wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 20 Extreme Rules Moments, Rob Schamberger Works on Roman Reigns Painting

October 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Extreme Rules 2021 2022 Image Credit: WWE

– The latest edition of the WWE Top 10 is a super-sized video looking at the Top 20 Extreme Rules moments. You can see the video below:

– Rob Schamberger’s latest video is online, described as follows:

“Continuing work on his Roman Reigns SummerSlam 2022 Wrestling Landscape (that’s a mouthful) painting, artist Rob Schamberger finishes up rendering the crowd and somehow manages to talk about Claude Monet.”

