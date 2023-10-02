WWE News: Top 25 Moments In Smackdown History Airing This Weekend, NXT Deadline Ticket On-Sale Date

– FOX is airing their Top 25 Moments In WWE Smackdown History this coming weekend. The special is set to air on Sunday, syndicated across local markets. PWInsider has confirmed the following timeslots in markets, and check our local schedules for other airtimes:

* Atlanta: 5:00 PM

* Boston: 3:00 PM

* Chicago: 3:30:00 PM

* Dallas-Fort Worth: 4:30 PM

* Houston: 4:30 PM

* Los Angeles: 3:00 PM

* New York City: 4:30 PM

* Philadelphia: 3:00 PM

* Pittsburgh: 3:00 PM

* San Francisco: 4:30 PM

* Washington, DC: 4:30 PM

– The site also reports that tickets for NXT Deadline go on sale this Friday, with an online pre-sale on Wednesday. The show takes place in Bridgeport, Connecticut on December 9th and airs on Peacock and WWE Network.